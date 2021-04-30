First Choice Bancorp (FCBP) move up 1.40% this morning: FCBP Price Rally Looks Real

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) shares fell to a low of $31.681 before closing at $31.90. Intraday shares traded counted 0.37 million, which was -705.98% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 45.91K. FCBP’s previous close was $31.46 while the outstanding shares total 11.58M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 12.94. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 86.14, with weekly volatility at 3.93% and ATR at 1.01. The FCBP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $12.39 and a $31.53 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.40% on 04/29/21.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company First Choice Bancorp as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $370.68 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of FCBP attractive?

In related news, Director, Iino Thomas sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 23. The sale was performed at an average price of 19.95, for a total value of 15,465. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Iino Thomas now sold 1,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 30,692. Also, EVP & General Counsel, Dang Khoi bought 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 23. The shares were price at an average price of 14.34 per share, with a total market value of 49,764. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP & Chief Credit Officer, May Leonard now holds 2,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 36,820. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 9.40%.

0 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on First Choice Bancorp. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FCBP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $29.00.