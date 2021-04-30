Factors That Could Influence Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.96, with weekly volatility at 1.90% and ATR at 0.58. The PFS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.55 and a $24.20 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.47 million, which was -28.86% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 364.37K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.39% on 04/29/21. The shares fell to a low of $23.87 before closing at $24.03. PFS’s previous close was $23.70 while the outstanding shares total 76.91M. The firm has a beta of 1.04, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 17.73, and a growth ratio of 2.22.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Provident Financial Services Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.81 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.60 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PFS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PFS attractive?

In related news, EVP/CLO of Provident Bank, Sierotko Walter sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 23.84, for a total value of 66,740. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, CRO of Provident Bank, Christy James A. now sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 93,494. Also, EVP, CRO of Provident Bank, Christy James A. sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 07. The shares were price at an average price of 17.28 per share, with a total market value of 55,121. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Berry Thomas W now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 13,621. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.40%.

2 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Provident Financial Services Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PFS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $23.00.