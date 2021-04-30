Factors That Could Influence Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) previous close was $12.59 while the outstanding shares total 51.44M. The firm has a beta of 1.89. FOSL’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.95% on 04/29/21. The shares fell to a low of $12.49 before closing at $12.71. Intraday shares traded counted 0.34 million, which was 59.5% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 845.41K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.07, with weekly volatility at 4.20% and ATR at 0.79. The FOSL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.69 and a $28.60 high.

Investors have identified the Luxury Goods company Fossil Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $640.33 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For FOSL, the company has in raw cash 315.96 million on their books with 41.56 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 990.48 million total, with 558.53 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of FOSL attractive?

In related news, Executive Vice President, Evans Steve Andrew sold 50,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 14.03, for a total value of 709,946. As the sale deal closes, the Executive Vice President, McKelvey Gregory A now sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,062,750. Also, Director, Tifford Gail B sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 15. The shares were price at an average price of 14.20 per share, with a total market value of 92,300. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman of the Board & CEO, KARTSOTIS KOSTA N now holds 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 355,500. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 9.70%.