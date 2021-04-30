EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) is down -255.68% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) previous close was $459.73 while the outstanding shares total 56.03M. The firm has a beta of 1.37, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 82.01, and a growth ratio of 3.89. EPAM’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.16% on 04/29/21. The shares fell to a low of $455.395 before closing at $459.00. Intraday shares traded counted 0.36 million, which was -24.55% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 287.56K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 78.27, with weekly volatility at 1.35% and ATR at 9.17. The EPAM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $203.32 and a $461.81 high.

Investors have identified the Information Technology Services company EPAM Systems Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $25.25 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.91 billion total, with 465.95 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 7.78 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EPAM sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EPAM attractive?

In related news, SVP/Co-Head of Global Business, Shnayder Boris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 446.52, for a total value of 558,150. As the sale deal closes, the SVP/Co-Head of Global Business, Shnayder Boris now sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 460,150. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Peterson Jason D. sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 01. The shares were price at an average price of 378.00 per share, with a total market value of 952,938. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Financial Officer, Peterson Jason D. now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 371,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.80%.

12 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on EPAM Systems Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EPAM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $436.57.