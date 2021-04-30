Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.40% on 04/29/21. The shares fell to a low of $49.63 before closing at $49.72. Intraday shares traded counted 0.31 million, which was 48.51% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 609.18K. ENR’s previous close was $49.92 while the outstanding shares total 68.50M. The firm has a beta of 1.24, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 69.25, and a growth ratio of 2.64. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.45, with weekly volatility at 1.35% and ATR at 0.96. The ENR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $36.25 and a $53.19 high.

Investors have identified the Electrical Equipment & Parts company Energizer Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.39 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ENR, the company has in raw cash 305.6 million on their books with 4.1 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.34 billion total, with 777.8 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.62 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ENR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ENR attractive?

In related news, Director, Armstrong Bill G sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 44.40, for a total value of 66,603. As the sale deal closes, the Director, VITALE ROBERT V now bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 105,276. Also, Chief Executive Officer, LaVigne Mark Stephen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 03. The shares were price at an average price of 41.98 per share, with a total market value of 125,946. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, VITALE ROBERT V now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 90,427. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.10%.

7 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Energizer Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ENR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $53.82.