Cubic Corporation (CUB) moved down -43.83% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has a beta of 0.80, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 589.29, and a growth ratio of 155.08. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.79, with weekly volatility at 0.30% and ATR at 0.43. The CUB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $31.01 and a $78.13 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing 0.00% on 04/29/21. The shares fell to a low of $74.83 before closing at $74.84. Intraday shares traded counted 0.43 million, which was 21.39% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 552.17K. CUB’s previous close was $74.84 while the outstanding shares total 31.56M.

Investors have identified the Aerospace & Defense company Cubic Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.38 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Cubic Corporation (CUB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CUB, the company has in raw cash 147.22 million on their books with 11.25 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 719.23 million total, with 530.6 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.92 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CUB sounds very interesting.

In related news, Director, Norris Steven John sold 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Oct 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 57.54, for a total value of 33,316. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Hamby Janice M. now sold 65 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,740. Also, SVP, General Counsel, & Sec, Hageman Hilary sold 299 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 01. The shares were price at an average price of 57.54 per share, with a total market value of 17,204. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman/President/CEO, FELDMANN BRADLEY H now holds 17,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 989,976. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

0 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Cubic Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CUB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $73.33.