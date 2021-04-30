Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) shares fell to a low of $38.83 before closing at $38.90. Intraday shares traded counted 0.38 million, which was 24.89% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 509.36K. CATM’s previous close was $38.83 while the outstanding shares total 44.48M. The firm has a beta of 1.87, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 92.62. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.10, with weekly volatility at 0.21% and ATR at 0.10. The CATM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $16.67 and a $42.09 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.18% on 04/29/21.

Investors have identified the Business Equipment & Supplies company Cardtronics plc as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.76 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Cardtronics plc (CATM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CATM, the company has in raw cash 311.6 million on their books with 5.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 462.01 million total, with 475.99 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.90 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CATM sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CATM attractive?

In related news, Director, GUPTA RAHUL sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 38.73, for a total value of 89,079. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Marketing Officer, Wilmore Paul now sold 2,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 90,575. Also, Chief Accounting Officer, Gullo Paul A sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 09. The shares were price at an average price of 38.58 per share, with a total market value of 115,727. Following this completion of acquisition, the Managing Director of EMEA, Terry Marc now holds 26,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,021,371. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.90%.

0 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Cardtronics plc. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CATM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $38.90.