Can World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) Offer Investors Safety?

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has a beta of 1.34, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 20.08, and a growth ratio of 4.02. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.82, with weekly volatility at 2.40% and ATR at 1.19. The INT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $18.36 and a $37.68 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.46% on 04/29/21. The shares fell to a low of $34.16 before closing at $34.26. Intraday shares traded counted 0.27 million, which was 35.42% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 414.36K. INT’s previous close was $34.42 while the outstanding shares total 63.10M.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing company World Fuel Services Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.15 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For INT, the company has in raw cash 658.8 million on their books with 22.9 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.64 billion total, with 1.68 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.81 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on INT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of INT attractive?

In related news, EVP, Chf. Legal Officer, CoSec, Lake Robert Alexander sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 36.93, for a total value of 110,790. As the sale deal closes, the Director, STEBBINS PAUL H now sold 35,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,275,256. Also, Director, Benitez Jorge L. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 22. The shares were price at an average price of 36.04 per share, with a total market value of 180,200. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, STEBBINS PAUL H now holds 13,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 477,268. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.20%.

1 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on World Fuel Services Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the INT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $36.50.