Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH): The Fundamentals Have Changed

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.16% on 04/29/21. The shares fell to a low of $90.90 before closing at $92.86. Intraday shares traded counted 0.3 million, which was -16.41% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 261.91K. BOH’s previous close was $90.90 while the outstanding shares total 39.77M. The firm has a beta of 1.26, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 24.09, and a growth ratio of 2.68. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.69, with weekly volatility at 2.67% and ATR at 2.41. The BOH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $48.77 and a $99.10 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Bank of Hawaii Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.64 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.22 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BOH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BOH attractive?

In related news, Director, Lucien Kent Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 24. The sale was performed at an average price of 92.85, for a total value of 464,250. As the sale deal closes, the Director, TANABE BARBARA J now bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 85,948. Also, Director, Erickson John C bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 10. The shares were price at an average price of 51.96 per share, with a total market value of 51,958. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Nichols Victor K now holds 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 249,078. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.40%.

1 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Bank of Hawaii Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BOH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $92.33.