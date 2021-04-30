At Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD), Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.57% on 04/29/21. The shares fell to a low of $15.69 before closing at $15.79. Intraday shares traded counted 0.31 million, which was 20.53% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 389.25K. GLDD’s previous close was $15.88 while the outstanding shares total 64.79M. The firm has a beta of 0.74, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 15.68. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.43, with weekly volatility at 2.92% and ATR at 0.50. The GLDD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.75 and a $16.12 high.

Investors have identified the Engineering & Construction company Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.01 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 362.69 million total, with 176.29 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of GLDD attractive?

In related news, Chief Operating Officer, Simonelli David E sold 12,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 26. The sale was performed at an average price of 15.88, for a total value of 196,819. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Operating Officer, Simonelli David E now sold 10,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 165,185. Also, Chief Operating Officer, Simonelli David E sold 36,582 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 12. The shares were price at an average price of 15.17 per share, with a total market value of 554,983. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, DICKERSON LAWRENCE R now holds 1,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 24,225. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.70%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GLDD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $17.52.