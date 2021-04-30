Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)?

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) has a beta of 2.13. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 39.83, with weekly volatility at 11.88% and ATR at 1.25. The NM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.45 and a $15.42 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -9.31% on 04/29/21. The shares fell to a low of $6.70 before closing at $6.92. Intraday shares traded counted 0.45 million, which was -19.13% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 376.82K. NM’s previous close was $7.63 while the outstanding shares total 16.29M.

Investors have identified the Marine Shipping company Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $112.73 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For NM, the company has in raw cash 119.26 million on their books with 64.97 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 203.23 million total, with 270.14 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of NM attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 23.20%.