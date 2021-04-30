Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)?

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) previous close was $33.83 while the outstanding shares total 86.25M. The firm has a beta of 1.08, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 7.66, and a growth ratio of 0.51. HTH’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.05% on 04/29/21. The shares fell to a low of $34.25 before closing at $35.20. Intraday shares traded counted 0.69 million, which was -9.89% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 626.02K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.10, with weekly volatility at 4.28% and ATR at 1.19. The HTH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $12.80 and a $39.60 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Hilltop Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.78 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.51 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HTH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HTH attractive?

In related news, Director, Lewis Lee sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 34.37, for a total value of 2,406,089. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Lewis Lee now sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,417,450. Also, Director, Feinberg Hill A sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 02. The shares were price at an average price of 34.01 per share, with a total market value of 680,240. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Lewis Lee now holds 38,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,318,991. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.30%.

2 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Hilltop Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HTH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $35.83.