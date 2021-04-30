Analyst’s Sets REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG) New Target at $16.87: REVG is Now On A Buy List

REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG) has a beta of 2.73. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.89, with weekly volatility at 8.54% and ATR at 1.36. The REVG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.92 and a $22.23 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.60% on 04/29/21. The shares fell to a low of $17.86 before closing at $18.27. Intraday shares traded counted 0.25 million, which was 26.68% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 347.00K. REVG’s previous close was $18.38 while the outstanding shares total 63.45M.

Investors have identified the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery company REV Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.12 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

REV Group Inc. (REVG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For REVG, the company has in raw cash 9.1 million on their books with 1.7 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 777.3 million total, with 403.1 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.27 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on REVG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of REVG attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, Rushing Rodney M bought 16,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 29. The purchase was performed at an average price of 17.98, for a total value of 301,165. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Human Resources Officer, Daniels Christopher M now bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 49,940. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Skonieczny Jr. Mark A bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 14. The shares were cost at an average price of 9.07 per share, with a total market value of 45,350. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Financial Officer, Skonieczny Jr. Mark A now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 91,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.30%.

0 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on REV Group Inc.. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the REVG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $16.87.