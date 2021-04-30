Analyst’s Sets IDACORP Inc. (NYSE:IDA) New Target at $106.00: IDA is Now On A Buy List

IDACORP Inc. (NYSE:IDA) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.66% on 04/29/21. The shares fell to a low of $100.705 before closing at $101.32. Intraday shares traded counted 0.3 million, which was 23.18% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 393.86K. IDA’s previous close was $99.67 while the outstanding shares total 50.55M. The firm has a beta of 0.49, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 21.59, and a growth ratio of 7.20. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.18, with weekly volatility at 1.59% and ATR at 1.69. The IDA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $78.91 and a $103.24 high.

Investors have identified the Utilities – Regulated Electric company IDACORP Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.19 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.95 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on IDA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of IDA attractive?

In related news, SVP of Public Affairs, Malmen Jeffrey L sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 22. The sale was performed at an average price of 81.70, for a total value of 106,210. As the sale deal closes, the VP of Power Supply (IPC), Harvey Tom J now sold 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 32,328. Also, Director, KING CHRISTINE sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 03. The shares were price at an average price of 91.79 per share, with a total market value of 300,438. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, ANDERSON DARREL T now holds 5,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 524,498. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

2 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on IDACORP Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the IDA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $106.00.