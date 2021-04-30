Analyst’s Sets Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) New Target at $17.00: HTGC is Now On A Buy List

Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 8.73, and a growth ratio of 1.75. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 71.25, with weekly volatility at 1.39% and ATR at 0.24. The HTGC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.19 and a $17.48 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.27% on 04/29/21. The shares fell to a low of $17.32 before closing at $17.54. Intraday shares traded counted 0.62 million, which was 8.29% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 675.56K. HTGC’s previous close was $17.32 while the outstanding shares total 115.44M.

Investors have identified the Mortgage Finance company Hercules Capital Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.02 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 256.7 million total, with 36.34 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.44 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HTGC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HTGC attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, Bluestein Scott sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 15.80, for a total value of 1,264,000. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Fallon Thomas J now sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 248,400. Also, Director, Foster Carol L bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 18. The shares were price at an average price of 12.99 per share, with a total market value of 50,012. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.39%.

11 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Hercules Capital Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HTGC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $17.00.