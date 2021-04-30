American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) Gain 40.57% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.32, with weekly volatility at 1.91% and ATR at 2.17. The AFG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $50.37 and a $125.36 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.25 million, which was 53.06% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 538.81K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.50% on 04/29/21. The shares fell to a low of $122.62 before closing at $123.17. AFG’s previous close was $122.56 while the outstanding shares total 86.60M. The firm has a beta of 0.94, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 14.61, and a growth ratio of 5.57.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Property & Casualty company American Financial Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $10.27 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 8.63 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AFG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AFG attractive?

In related news, Director, VON LEHMAN JOHN I sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 119.10, for a total value of 150,540. As the sale deal closes, the Co-CEO & Co-President, LINDNER S CRAIG now sold 14,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,724,828. Also, Co-CEO & Co-President, LINDNER S CRAIG sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 11. The shares were price at an average price of 117.07 per share, with a total market value of 36,644. Following this completion of acquisition, the Senior VP & General Counsel, Peraino Vito C now holds 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 240,975. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

2 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on American Financial Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AFG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $128.00.