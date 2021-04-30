AMBC Stock: Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Is Still Worth a Bite

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.41, with weekly volatility at 2.69% and ATR at 0.50. The AMBC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $11.14 and a $18.63 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.28 million, which was 13.15% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 319.65K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.70% on 04/29/21. The shares fell to a low of $17.08 before closing at $17.19. AMBC’s previous close was $17.07 while the outstanding shares total 46.18M. The firm has a beta of 1.48.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Specialty company Ambac Financial Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $779.74 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of AMBC attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, LeBlanc Claude bought 8,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 13. The purchase was performed at an average price of 11.75, for a total value of 98,994. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.50%.

0 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Ambac Financial Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AMBC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $17.00.