Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) shares fell to a low of $5.95 before closing at $6.49. Intraday shares traded counted 1.41 million, which was -128.22% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 616.63K. WRAP’s previous close was $6.24 while the outstanding shares total 37.42M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.17, with weekly volatility at 11.43% and ATR at 0.52. The WRAP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.10 and a $14.40 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.01% on 04/28/21.

Investors have identified the Scientific & Technical Instruments company Wrap Technologies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $218.45 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 46.93 million total, with 2.34 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.06 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WRAP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WRAP attractive?

In related news, CFO, SECRETARY AND TREASURER, BARNES JAMES A sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 5.39, for a total value of 40,425. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Norris David G now sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 40,425. Also, Director, Norris David G sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 16. The shares were price at an average price of 5.72 per share, with a total market value of 42,900. Following this completion of acquisition, the CFO, SECRETARY AND TREASURER, BARNES JAMES A now holds 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 30,900. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 14.20%.

2 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Wrap Technologies Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WRAP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $10.17.