Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI)

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) previous close was $16.41 while the outstanding shares total 90.67M. The firm has a beta of 1.02. CLI’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.37% on 04/28/21. The shares fell to a low of $16.26 before closing at $16.47. Intraday shares traded counted 0.66 million, which was -11.72% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 593.74K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.71, with weekly volatility at 2.34% and ATR at 0.44. The CLI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.35 and a $18.83 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Office company Mack-Cali Realty Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.49 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.64 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CLI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CLI attractive?

In related news, Director, KATZ A. AKIVA bought 10,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 19. The purchase was performed at an average price of 16.05, for a total value of 163,511. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, KATZ A. AKIVA now bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,830,396. Also, Director, KATZ A. AKIVA bought 109,812 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 15. The shares were cost at an average price of 16.10 per share, with a total market value of 1,767,951. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, KATZ A. AKIVA now holds 345,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,369,346. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 8.69%.

1 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Mack-Cali Realty Corporation. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CLI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $16.83.