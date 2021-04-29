Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) is down -8.05% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) has a beta of 0.99. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.74, with weekly volatility at 14.57% and ATR at 1.11. The TIPT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.50 and a $15.48 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -7.45% on 04/28/21. The shares fell to a low of $12.41 before closing at $12.55. Intraday shares traded counted 0.83 million, which was -141.19% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 343.48K. TIPT’s previous close was $13.56 while the outstanding shares total 33.21M.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Specialty company Tiptree Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $338.72 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of TIPT attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Inayatullah Arif bought 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 17. The purchase was performed at an average price of 8.19, for a total value of 696,420. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, Inayatullah Arif now bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 293,217. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Ilany Jonathan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 16. The shares were cost at an average price of 7.13 per share, with a total market value of 35,667. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Friedman Paul M now holds 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 155,720. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 36.90%.