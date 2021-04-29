The Futility of East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)’s Fundamentals

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) shares fell to a low of $76.6905 before closing at $77.16. Intraday shares traded counted 0.46 million, which was 47.42% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 877.90K. EWBC’s previous close was $77.41 while the outstanding shares total 141.56M. The firm has a beta of 1.89, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 17.50, and a growth ratio of 2.19. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.41, with weekly volatility at 3.19% and ATR at 2.50. The EWBC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $29.53 and a $82.53 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.32% on 04/28/21.

Investors have identified the Banks – Diversified company East West Bancorp Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $10.55 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.55 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EWBC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EWBC attractive?

In related news, Director, LIU JACK C sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 77.00, for a total value of 79,772. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Estrada Rudolph now sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 90,106. Also, Director, LIU JACK C sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 02. The shares were price at an average price of 62.61 per share, with a total market value of 125,220. Following this completion of acquisition, the Vice Chairman, KRAUSE DOUGLAS PAUL now holds 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 448,709. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

7 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on East West Bancorp Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EWBC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $85.27.