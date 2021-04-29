Something To Watch Before Buying MasTec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) shares fell to a low of $101.91 before closing at $103.39. Intraday shares traded counted 0.45 million, which was 38.25% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 731.01K. MTZ’s previous close was $103.10 while the outstanding shares total 72.28M. The firm has a beta of 1.31, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 23.52, and a growth ratio of 4.74. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 65.73, with weekly volatility at 2.44% and ATR at 3.19. The MTZ stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $29.17 and a $103.53 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.28% on 04/28/21.

Investors have identified the Engineering & Construction company MasTec Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $7.42 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

MasTec Inc. (MTZ) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For MTZ, the company has in raw cash 423.12 million on their books with 145.11 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.36 billion total, with 1.42 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.38 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MTZ sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MTZ attractive?

In related news, Director, Csiszar Ernst N sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 29. The sale was performed at an average price of 91.01, for a total value of 142,334. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Csiszar Ernst N now sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 152,860. Also, COO, Apple Robert E sold 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 17. The shares were price at an average price of 95.83 per share, with a total market value of 1,573,656. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Campbell C Robert now holds 3,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 378,955. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 10.50%.

9 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on MasTec Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MTZ stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $98.00.