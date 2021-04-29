SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) previous close was $54.66 while the outstanding shares total 78.32M. The firm has a beta of 2.48. SEAS’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.20% on 04/28/21. The shares fell to a low of $53.17 before closing at $53.46. Intraday shares traded counted 0.63 million, which was 44.94% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.14M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.21, with weekly volatility at 4.05% and ATR at 2.48. The SEAS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $11.50 and a $57.57 high.

Investors have identified the Leisure company SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.15 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SEAS, the company has in raw cash 433.91 million on their books with 15.51 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 507.44 million total, with 317.12 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.85 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SEAS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SEAS attractive?

In related news, Chief Human Resources Officer, Nadeau Sharon P sold 28,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 49.31, for a total value of 1,417,520. As the sale deal closes, the See Remarks, Gulacsy Elizabeth now sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 394,457. Also, Chief Operating Officer, Bogumil Walter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 09. The shares were price at an average price of 50.28 per share, with a total market value of 502,800. Following this completion of acquisition, the See Remarks, Gulacsy Elizabeth now holds 2,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 124,805. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.40%.

7 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SEAS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $54.50.