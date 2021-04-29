SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) shares fell to a low of $293.01 before closing at $297.88. Intraday shares traded counted 0.47 million, which was 40.54% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 794.81K. SBAC’s previous close was $294.78 while the outstanding shares total 110.70M. The firm has a beta of 0.18, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 1897.32. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 69.96, with weekly volatility at 2.45% and ATR at 6.65. The SBAC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $232.88 and a $328.37 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.05% on 04/28/21.

Investors have identified the REIT – Specialty company SBA Communications Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $32.33 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SBAC, the company has in raw cash 340.23 million on their books with 24.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 472.99 million total, with 614.8 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 10.39 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SBAC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SBAC attractive?

In related news, Director, BEEBE KEVIN L sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 259.46, for a total value of 214,314. As the sale deal closes, the EVP; Pres. – International, BAGWELL KURT L now sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,052,773. Also, Director, Krouse George R Jr sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 09. The shares were price at an average price of 314.52 per share, with a total market value of 70,138. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, COCROFT DUNCAN now holds 2,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 692,001. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

16 out of 20 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on SBA Communications Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SBAC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $322.94.