Popular Inc. (BPOP) Tending Lower: Checkout the Key Metrics

Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has a beta of 1.24, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 12.33, and a growth ratio of 2.47. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.77, with weekly volatility at 3.39% and ATR at 2.24. The BPOP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $31.33 and a $75.28 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.95% on 04/28/21. The shares fell to a low of $73.26 before closing at $73.73. Intraday shares traded counted 0.73 million, which was -28.53% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 564.80K. BPOP’s previous close was $75.20 while the outstanding shares total 83.83M.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Popular Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.01 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 7.08 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BPOP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BPOP attractive?

In related news, Executive Vice President, Soriano Lidio sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 25. The sale was performed at an average price of 67.78, for a total value of 406,680. As the sale deal closes, the Executive Vice President, CESTERO LUIS E. now sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 115,224. Also, EVP, SEPULVEDA ELI sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 22. The shares were price at an average price of 65.10 per share, with a total market value of 455,672. Following this completion of acquisition, the EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, MONZON GILBERTO now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 325,510. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.50%.

5 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Popular Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BPOP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $79.60.