PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) moved up 4.44%: PEDEVCO Corp. Price Paint Picture of volatility

PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED) shares fell to a low of $1.35 before closing at $1.41. Intraday shares traded counted 0.47 million, which was 80.6% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.40M. PED’s previous close was $1.35 while the outstanding shares total 72.47M. The firm has a beta of 1.12. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.43, with weekly volatility at 5.52% and ATR at 0.10. The PED stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.67 and a $3.50 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.44% on 04/28/21.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas E&P company PEDEVCO Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $110.16 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 8.75 million total, with 1.98 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of PED attractive?

In related news, Former 10% Owner, Tkachev Viktor sold 27,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 06. The sale was performed at an average price of 1.52, for a total value of 42,578. As the sale deal closes, the Former 10% Owner, Tkachev Viktor now sold 66,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 99,596. Also, 10% Owner, Tkachev Viktor sold 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 24. The shares were price at an average price of 1.56 per share, with a total market value of 514,140. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, SIEM IVAR now holds 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 69,800. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 13.90%.