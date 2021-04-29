Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL): The Fundamentals Have Changed

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.97% on 04/28/21. The shares fell to a low of $3.42 before closing at $3.67. Intraday shares traded counted 0.7 million, which was -138.59% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 291.45K. PANL’s previous close was $3.53 while the outstanding shares total 43.49M. The firm has a beta of 0.64, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 14.45. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 76.77, with weekly volatility at 6.57% and ATR at 0.15. The PANL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.84 and a $3.90 high.

Investors have identified the Marine Shipping company Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $164.60 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For PANL, the company has in raw cash 48.4 million on their books with 57.63 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 113.03 million total, with 110.81 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of PANL attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Pangaea One Acquisition Holdin sold 2,764,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 26. The sale was performed at an average price of 3.08, for a total value of 8,503,651. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, Pangaea One Acquisition Holdin now sold 2,438,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,250,984. Also, 10% Owner, Pangaea One Acquisition Holdin sold 420,485 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 22. The shares were price at an average price of 2.95 per share, with a total market value of 1,239,043. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, Pangaea One Acquisition Holdin now holds 438,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,300,261. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 6.20%.