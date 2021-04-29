Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) Gain 43.03% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.49, with weekly volatility at 3.12% and ATR at 1.48. The PPBI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $15.71 and a $47.15 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.45 million, which was -6.77% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 424.22K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.08% on 04/28/21. The shares fell to a low of $44.4225 before closing at $44.81. PPBI’s previous close was $44.33 while the outstanding shares total 93.66M. The firm has a beta of 1.37, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 83.60, and a growth ratio of 10.45.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.03 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.58 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PPBI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PPBI attractive?

In related news, President & COO, WILCOX EDWARD EARL sold 10,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 46.64, for a total value of 486,642. As the sale deal closes, the SEVP & CFO, Nicolas Ronald J. Jr. now sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 256,520. Also, Chairman, President & CEO, GARDNER STEVEN R sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 15. The shares were price at an average price of 45.48 per share, with a total market value of 1,137,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP Head of Real Estate & SBA, Porcelli Christopher now holds 3,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 131,765. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.70%.

5 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PPBI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $45.33.