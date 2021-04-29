Is Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Still Worth A Bite?

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has a beta of 1.03, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 89.58, and a growth ratio of 8.93. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 68.14, with weekly volatility at 2.46% and ATR at 21.35. The ISRG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $492.00 and a $893.79 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.86% on 04/28/21. The shares fell to a low of $860.98 before closing at $868.79. Intraday shares traded counted 0.57 million, which was -0.35% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 568.11K. ISRG’s previous close was $861.38 while the outstanding shares total 118.10M.

Investors have identified the Medical Instruments & Supplies company Intuitive Surgical Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $100.98 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 6.07 billion total, with 904.6 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 12.12 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ISRG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ISRG attractive?

In related news, EVP & Chief Medical Officer, Myriam Curet sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 26. The sale was performed at an average price of 866.44, for a total value of 758,135. As the sale deal closes, the Executive VP & CFO, MOHR MARSHALL now sold 21,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 19,013,222. Also, SVP of Finance, Samath Jamie sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 23. The shares were price at an average price of 848.58 per share, with a total market value of 672,924. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, LEVY ALAN J now holds 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,141,970. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

8 out of 21 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Intuitive Surgical Inc.. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ISRG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $867.47.