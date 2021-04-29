Is Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Still Worth A Bite?

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.38, with weekly volatility at 3.07% and ATR at 2.22. The AGIO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $32.47 and a $58.93 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.45 million, which was 38.7% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 741.74K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.09% on 04/28/21. The shares fell to a low of $53.94 before closing at $55.42. AGIO’s previous close was $55.37 while the outstanding shares total 69.27M. The firm has a beta of 1.66.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.90 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 636.68 million total, with 94.39 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -7.14 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AGIO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AGIO attractive?

In related news, Principal Accounting Officer, Alenson Carman sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 55.89, for a total value of 62,485. As the sale deal closes, the Principal Accounting Officer, Alenson Carman now sold 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 53,514. Also, Chief Commercial Officer, Miles Darrin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 05. The shares were price at an average price of 48.58 per share, with a total market value of 24,290. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Commercial Officer, Miles Darrin now holds 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 105,578. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

7 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AGIO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $63.00.