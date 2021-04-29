Inovalon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Inovalon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.41, with weekly volatility at 2.03% and ATR at 0.73. The INOV stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $15.15 and a $30.77 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.44 million, which was 18.83% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 545.74K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.38% on 04/28/21. The shares fell to a low of $29.24 before closing at $29.25. INOV’s previous close was $29.66 while the outstanding shares total 150.01M. The firm has a beta of 0.58, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 200.34, and a growth ratio of 9.54.

Investors have identified the Health Information Services company Inovalon Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.54 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Inovalon Holdings Inc. (INOV) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 323.08 million total, with 164.28 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.75 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on INOV sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of INOV attractive?

In related news, Director, PULIDO MARK sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 26.39, for a total value of 2,639,310. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, Boldt Jonathan R now sold 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 22,709. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Boldt Jonathan R sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 17. The shares were price at an average price of 19.08 per share, with a total market value of 47,700. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Financial Officer, Boldt Jonathan R now holds 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 47,800. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.00%.

5 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Inovalon Holdings Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the INOV stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $29.38.