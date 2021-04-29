Here’s Why Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) Rallying -14.86% to $40.00 Is Just a Matter of Time

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.65, with weekly volatility at 5.01% and ATR at 1.85. The ACRS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.10 and a $30.38 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.45 million, which was 41.68% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 767.37K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.11% on 04/28/21. The shares fell to a low of $24.155 before closing at $25.14. ACRS’s previous close was $24.62 while the outstanding shares total 43.60M. The firm has a beta of 0.69.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.31 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 57.49 million total, with 14.87 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -1.34 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ACRS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ACRS attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, Ruffo Frank sold 27,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 26. The sale was performed at an average price of 25.80, for a total value of 705,228. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, Ruffo Frank now sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 799,660. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Ruffo Frank sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 22. The shares were price at an average price of 26.84 per share, with a total market value of 805,218. Following this completion of acquisition, the President and CEO, Walker Neal now holds 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 805,239. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.40%.

5 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ACRS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $32.00.