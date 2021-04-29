Factors That Could Influence SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) previous close was $74.01 while the outstanding shares total 70.07M. The firm has a beta of 1.64, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 25.93. SLG’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.55% on 04/28/21. The shares fell to a low of $73.7637 before closing at $74.42. Intraday shares traded counted 0.65 million, which was 52.97% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.39M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.83, with weekly volatility at 3.32% and ATR at 2.22. The SLG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $35.18 and a $77.99 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Office company SL Green Realty Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.04 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 7.04 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SLG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SLG attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, HOLLIDAY MARC bought 18,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 26. The purchase was performed at an average price of 25.33, for a total value of 473,848. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, HOLLIDAY MARC now bought 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 16,040. Also, President, MATHIAS ANDREW W sold 12,836 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 16. The shares were cost at an average price of 65.00 per share, with a total market value of 834,340. Following this completion of disposal, the President, MATHIAS ANDREW W now holds 89,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,825,425. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

3 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 12 have maintained a Hold recommendation on SL Green Realty Corp.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SLG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $73.58.