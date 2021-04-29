Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Tending Lower: Checkout the Key Metrics

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 72.38, with weekly volatility at 1.57% and ATR at 2.54. The EXR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $80.86 and a $148.89 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.54 million, which was 34.43% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 822.22K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.46% on 04/28/21. The shares fell to a low of $145.93 before closing at $146.58. EXR’s previous close was $147.26 while the outstanding shares total 131.03M. The firm has a beta of 0.18, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 39.66, and a growth ratio of 6.61.

Investors have identified the REIT – Industrial company Extra Space Storage Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $19.52 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.23 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EXR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EXR attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, Margolis Joseph D sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 134.24, for a total value of 503,384. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, Margolis Joseph D now sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,430,640. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Margolis Joseph D sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 23. The shares were price at an average price of 115.10 per share, with a total market value of 287,742. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Kirk Spencer now holds 25,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,850,975. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

9 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Extra Space Storage Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EXR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $142.25.