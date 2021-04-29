Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB) previous close was $24.40 while the outstanding shares total 199.28M. DNB’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.68% on 04/28/21. The shares fell to a low of $23.98 before closing at $23.99. Intraday shares traded counted 0.51 million, which was 74.87% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.03M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.00, with weekly volatility at 2.34% and ATR at 0.64. The DNB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $21.34 and a $29.55 high.

Investors have identified the Information Technology Services company Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $10.25 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For DNB, the company has in raw cash 354.5 million on their books with 25.3 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 874.0 million total, with 825.3 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.16 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DNB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DNB attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, Hipsher Bryan T. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 11. The purchase was performed at an average price of 23.30, for a total value of 116,500. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, Jabbour Anthony M now bought 42,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 998,038. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Jabbour Anthony M bought 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 06. The shares were cost at an average price of 26.31 per share, with a total market value of 999,780. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Financial Officer, Hipsher Bryan T. now holds 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 105,560. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

8 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DNB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $29.50.