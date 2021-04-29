Can Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Offer Investors Safety?

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) shares fell to a low of $7.99 before closing at $8.14. Intraday shares traded counted 0.48 million, which was 44.05% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 852.69K. RBBN’s previous close was $8.15 while the outstanding shares total 145.36M. The firm has a beta of 1.17, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 18.25, and a growth ratio of 1.52. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.01, with weekly volatility at 3.05% and ATR at 0.31. The RBBN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.09 and a $11.25 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.06% on 04/28/21.

Investors have identified the Telecom Services company Ribbon Communications Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.18 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For RBBN, the company has in raw cash 135.7 million on their books with 15.53 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 447.65 million total, with 327.63 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.48 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RBBN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RBBN attractive?

In related news, EVP and CFO, LOPEZ MIGUEL A bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 25. The purchase was performed at an average price of 7.86, for a total value of 3,930. As the purchase deal closes, the EVP & GM, IP Optical Networks, Bucci Sam now sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 85,944. Also, EVP & GM, IP Optical Networks, Bucci Sam sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 01. The shares were cost at an average price of 8.82 per share, with a total market value of 66,188. Following this completion of disposal, the SVP, CAO, Marmurek Eric S now holds 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 59,709. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.10%.

2 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Ribbon Communications Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RBBN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $12.33.