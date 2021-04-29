Can Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Offer Investors Safety?

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) previous close was $62.62 while the outstanding shares total 70.23M. The firm has a beta of 2.12, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 537.48, and a growth ratio of 7.08. CELH’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.29% on 04/28/21. The shares fell to a low of $60.10 before closing at $61.81. Intraday shares traded counted 0.62 million, which was 49.98% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.24M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.68, with weekly volatility at 7.46% and ATR at 3.79. The CELH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.49 and a $70.66 high.

Investors have identified the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic company Celsius Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.30 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 93.15 million total, with 26.36 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.31 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CELH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CELH attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, DESANTIS CARL sold 159,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 25. The sale was performed at an average price of 30.71, for a total value of 4,884,548. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Milmoe William H. now sold 159,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,884,548. Also, Director, Milmoe William H. sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 24. The shares were price at an average price of 31.89 per share, with a total market value of 9,567,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, DESANTIS CARL now holds 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,567,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.