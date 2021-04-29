Blackbaud Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Blackbaud Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) shares fell to a low of $71.49 before closing at $74.68. Intraday shares traded counted 0.46 million, which was -39.93% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 327.00K. BLKB’s previous close was $72.04 while the outstanding shares total 48.19M. The firm has a beta of 1.12, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 475.67. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.04, with weekly volatility at 2.94% and ATR at 2.32. The BLKB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $45.77 and a $80.00 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.66% on 04/28/21.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Blackbaud Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.63 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For BLKB, the company has in raw cash 644.97 million on their books with 12.84 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 819.06 million total, with 1.01 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.82 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BLKB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BLKB attractive?

In related news, SVP and General Counsel, Olson Jon W sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 72.23, for a total value of 361,148. As the sale deal closes, the SVP and General Counsel, Olson Jon W now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 350,567. Also, CFO & Exec VP of Fin. & Admin., BOOR ANTHONY W sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 01. The shares were price at an average price of 70.16 per share, with a total market value of 701,572. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP&Pres. Enterprise Mkt Group, Gregoire Kevin P. now holds 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 457,278. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.60%.

2 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Blackbaud Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BLKB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $75.25.