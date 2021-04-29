At Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG), Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.48% on 04/28/21. The shares fell to a low of $62.52 before closing at $62.67. Intraday shares traded counted 0.7 million, which was 44.07% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.25M. REG’s previous close was $62.97 while the outstanding shares total 169.68M. The firm has a beta of 1.12, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 238.29, and a growth ratio of 26.19. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 72.06, with weekly volatility at 1.87% and ATR at 1.28. The REG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $33.29 and a $63.30 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Retail company Regency Centers Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $10.57 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.41 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on REG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of REG attractive?

In related news, EVP and COO, THOMPSON JAMES D. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 22. The sale was performed at an average price of 62.00, for a total value of 465,000. As the sale deal closes, the EVP and COO, THOMPSON JAMES D. now sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 450,000. Also, Executive VP and CIO, CHANDLER, III DAN M. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 16. The shares were price at an average price of 58.10 per share, with a total market value of 581,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Executive Chairman, STEIN MARTIN E JR now holds 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,500,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

6 out of 18 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Regency Centers Corporation. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the REG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $59.47.