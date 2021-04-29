At NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH), Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals

NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has a beta of 1.69, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 11.60, and a growth ratio of 0.67. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 67.92, with weekly volatility at 2.76% and ATR at 0.73. The NMIH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $11.44 and a $26.13 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.75% on 04/28/21. The shares fell to a low of $24.66 before closing at $25.45. Intraday shares traded counted 0.58 million, which was 25.35% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 773.78K. NMIH’s previous close was $24.77 while the outstanding shares total 85.01M.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Property & Casualty company NMI Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.13 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.99 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on NMIH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of NMIH attractive?

In related news, Executive Chairman, SHUSTER BRADLEY M sold 23 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 26. The sale was performed at an average price of 24.06, for a total value of 553. As the sale deal closes, the Executive Chairman, SHUSTER BRADLEY M now sold 36,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 882,731. Also, Executive Chairman, SHUSTER BRADLEY M sold 36,628 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 01. The shares were price at an average price of 23.35 per share, with a total market value of 855,187. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP, Controller, Norberg Julie now holds 2,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 75,708. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.

10 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on NMI Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NMIH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $29.40.