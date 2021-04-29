Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AAIC): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AAIC) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.54, with weekly volatility at 2.82% and ATR at 0.13. The AAIC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.08 and a $4.42 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.45 million, which was -117.24% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 205.04K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.48% on 04/28/21. The shares fell to a low of $4.03 before closing at $4.13. AAIC’s previous close was $4.15 while the outstanding shares total 33.40M. The firm has a beta of 1.87.

Investors have identified the REIT – Mortgage company Arlington Asset Investment Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $135.01 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.27 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AAIC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AAIC attractive?

In related news, President and CEO, TONKEL J ROCK JR bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 06. The purchase was performed at an average price of 3.90, for a total value of 38,990. As the purchase deal closes, the President and CEO, TONKEL J ROCK JR now bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 38,180. Also, President and CEO, TONKEL J ROCK JR sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 23. The shares were cost at an average price of 3.14 per share, with a total market value of 62,860. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.50%.

0 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Arlington Asset Investment Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AAIC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $4.13.