Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)?

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.18% on 04/28/21. The shares fell to a low of $161.96 before closing at $165.15. Intraday shares traded counted 0.71 million, which was 5.33% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 749.76K. JAZZ’s previous close was $163.22 while the outstanding shares total 55.94M. The firm has a beta of 1.07, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 39.28, and a growth ratio of 3.45. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.50, with weekly volatility at 2.49% and ATR at 3.84. The JAZZ stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $101.81 and a $178.64 high.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $9.35 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For JAZZ, the company has in raw cash 1.06 billion on their books with 246.32 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.84 billion total, with 653.75 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of JAZZ attractive?

In related news, Chairman & CEO, COZADD BRUCE C sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 164.96, for a total value of 247,440. As the sale deal closes, the VP, Finance & PAO, Carr Patricia now sold 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 155,202. Also, VP, Finance & PAO, Carr Patricia sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 08. The shares were price at an average price of 161.61 per share, with a total market value of 175,988. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP, Technical Operations, Larkin Finbar now holds 1,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 243,859. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

15 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the JAZZ stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $202.53.