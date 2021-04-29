Are Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.16, with weekly volatility at 2.77% and ATR at 1.94. The ACHC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $21.27 and a $63.00 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.45 million, which was 26.11% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 604.59K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.42% on 04/28/21. The shares fell to a low of $60.49 before closing at $61.62. ACHC’s previous close was $61.36 while the outstanding shares total 87.88M. The firm has a beta of 1.58, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 38.61, and a growth ratio of 2.78.

Investors have identified the Medical Care Facilities company Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.45 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ACHC, the company has in raw cash 378.7 million on their books with 153.48 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.52 billion total, with 1.31 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.75 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ACHC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ACHC attractive?

In related news, Director, GRIECO WILLIAM sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 60.65, for a total value of 121,300. As the sale deal closes, the Director, WAUD REEVE B now sold 109,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 6,470,358. Also, Director, GRIECO WILLIAM sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 12. The shares were price at an average price of 59.02 per share, with a total market value of 118,040. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Financial Officer, Duckworth David M. now holds 18,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,089,991. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

6 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ACHC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $62.82.