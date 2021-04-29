Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) shares fell to a low of $254.76 before closing at $256.62. Intraday shares traded counted 0.5 million, which was 31.75% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 730.85K. AMP’s previous close was $256.53 while the outstanding shares total 120.80M. The firm has a beta of 1.68, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 21.62, and a growth ratio of 1.41. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 67.58, with weekly volatility at 2.30% and ATR at 5.66. The AMP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $106.78 and a $259.64 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.04% on 04/28/21.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company Ameriprise Financial Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $29.17 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 21.87 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AMP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AMP attractive?

In related news, Executive VP and GC, THISSEN KAREN WILSON sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 219.20, for a total value of 450,465. As the sale deal closes, the Pres-AWM Products & Services, Sweeney Joseph Edward now sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,044,550. Also, Chairman and CEO, CRACCHIOLO JAMES M sold 52,197 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 10. The shares were price at an average price of 215.26 per share, with a total market value of 11,235,945. Following this completion of acquisition, the Sr Vice Pres and Controller, Hutt John R. now holds 77 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 16,637. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

11 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Ameriprise Financial Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AMP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $258.00.