Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) shares fell to a low of $330.89 before closing at $333.49. Intraday shares traded counted 2.2 million, which was 50.83% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.47M. ZM’s previous close was $336.42 while the outstanding shares total 287.72M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 148.55, and a growth ratio of 8.71. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.53, with weekly volatility at 3.38% and ATR at 12.98. The ZM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $132.67 and a $588.84 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.87% on 04/27/21.

Investors have identified the Telecom Services company Zoom Video Communications Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $95.46 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 4.79 billion total, with 1.26 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.41 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ZM sounds very interesting.

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, Steckelberg Kelly sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 22. The sale was performed at an average price of 330.46, for a total value of 2,214,052. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Revenue Officer, Azus Ryan now sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,997,582. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Yuan Eric S. sold 80,529 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 21. The shares were price at an average price of 319.90 per share, with a total market value of 25,761,050. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Executive Officer, Yuan Eric S. now holds 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,998,403. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

12 out of 27 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 11 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Zoom Video Communications Inc.. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ZM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $478.06.