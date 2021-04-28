Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) moved down -1.04% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) has a beta of 0.34. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 44.32, with weekly volatility at 17.34% and ATR at 0.19. The ZOM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.06 and a $2.91 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.65% on 04/27/21. The shares fell to a low of $1.06 before closing at $1.10. Intraday shares traded counted 141.28 million, which was -30.58% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 108.19M. ZOM’s previous close was $1.13 while the outstanding shares total 972.02M.

Investors have identified the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic company Zomedica Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.02 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ZOM, the company has in raw cash 61.99 million on their books with 0.53 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 62.87 million total, with 2.03 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of ZOM attractive?

In related news, Director, POWERS JOHNNY D sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 1.16, for a total value of 867,525. As the sale deal closes, the President & CMO, Morley Stephanie now sold 805,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 931,144. Also, CFO and Secretary, Cotter Ann Marie sold 58,332 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 12. The shares were price at an average price of 1.16 per share, with a total market value of 67,473. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, MACLEOD CHRISTOPHER ROSS now holds 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,047. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Zomedica Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ZOM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $1.20.