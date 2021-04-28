RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) moved up 37.06% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.40, with weekly volatility at 9.09% and ATR at 1.14. The RLX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.89 and a $35.00 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.24% on 04/27/21. The shares fell to a low of $12.32 before closing at $12.50. Intraday shares traded counted 6.98 million, which was 35.32% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 10.79M. RLX’s previous close was $12.53 while the outstanding shares total 1.36B.

Investors have identified the Tobacco company RLX Technology Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $17.01 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of RLX attractive?

3 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on RLX Technology Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RLX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $20.19.