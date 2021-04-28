ORC Stock: Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Is Still Worth a Bite

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 42.29, with weekly volatility at 2.34% and ATR at 0.16. The ORC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.24 and a $6.22 high. Intraday shares traded counted 3.54 million, which was -25.08% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.83M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.73% on 04/27/21. The shares fell to a low of $5.453 before closing at $5.49. ORC’s previous close was $5.45 while the outstanding shares total 94.41M. The firm has a beta of 1.32.

Investors have identified the REIT – Mortgage company Orchid Island Capital Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $510.62 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.10 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ORC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ORC attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

1 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Orchid Island Capital Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ORC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $5.38.