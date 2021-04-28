New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) weekly volatility stands at 2.65%: What It Means

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has a beta of 1.92. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.78, with weekly volatility at 2.65% and ATR at 0.28. The NRZ stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.07 and a $11.48 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.61% on 04/27/21. The shares fell to a low of $10.37 before closing at $10.62. Intraday shares traded counted 9.64 million, which was -54.76% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 6.23M. NRZ’s previous close was $10.35 while the outstanding shares total 415.06M.

Investors have identified the REIT – Mortgage company New Residential Investment Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.79 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.76 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on NRZ sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of NRZ attractive?

In related news, Chairman, CEO & President, Nierenberg Michael bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 19. The purchase was performed at an average price of 10.10, for a total value of 1,010,000. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Tyson Alan L. now bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 77,184. Also, Director, Sloves Andrew bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 29. The shares were cost at an average price of 7.29 per share, with a total market value of 26,252. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

10 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on New Residential Investment Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NRZ stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $12.23.