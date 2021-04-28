Knoll Inc. (NYSE:KNL) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Knoll Inc. (NYSE:KNL) shares fell to a low of $23.62 before closing at $23.83. Intraday shares traded counted 2.24 million, which was -132.4% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 965.53K. KNL’s previous close was $23.70 while the outstanding shares total 49.14M. The firm has a beta of 2.03, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 277.09, and a growth ratio of 19.79. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 75.82, with weekly volatility at 3.31% and ATR at 0.90. The KNL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.67 and a $24.70 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.55% on 04/27/21.

Investors have identified the Business Equipment & Supplies company Knoll Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.15 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Knoll Inc. (KNL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For KNL, the company has in raw cash 37.3 million on their books with 14.6 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 364.8 million total, with 256.4 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of KNL attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Global Furniture Holdings S.a sold 352,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 21. The sale was performed at an average price of 23.28, for a total value of 8,198,029. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, Global Furniture Holdings S.a now sold 75,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,771,459. Also, 10% Owner, Global Furniture Holdings S.a sold 789,973 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 19. The shares were price at an average price of 23.25 per share, with a total market value of 18,366,872. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Nash Sarah E now holds 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 91,689. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.50%.

0 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Knoll Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the KNL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $25.00.